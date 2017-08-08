Carman And Lima: Would You Rather For August 8th

A new week and a new set of questions, it’s Would You Rather!
The Cavs released their new Nike uniforms yesterday, which would you rather the team wear?
— The Ken Carman Show (@KenCarmanShow) August 8, 2017
The #Browns named Brock Osweiler the starter for week 1 of the preseason, but who would you rather start under center?
— The Ken Carman Show (@KenCarmanShow) August 8, 2017
Jason Kipnis is back with the #Indians after a stint on the DL. Who would you rather have in the starting lineup?
— The Ken Carman Show (@KenCarmanShow) August 8, 2017
Brock puns have taken over the show and they have Lima disgusted. Which would you rather we spend more time talking about on the show?
— The Ken Carman Show (@KenCarmanShow) August 8, 2017