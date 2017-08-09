Brantley To Disabled List With Right Ankle Sprain

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – When Michael Brantley sat down in left field during Tuesday’s win over the Colorado Rockies, it looked like the worst could easily be assumed.

As of now, the word “mild” is still being used for what seemed to be a non-contact injury that normally proves to be devastating, calling the injury a “mild ankle sprain.” But it was enough to send the outfielder to the 10-day Disabled List, with UT Erik Gonzalez being recalled from Triple-A.

Manager Terry Francona said the team’s training staff would take more time to evaluate the injury, which is to the same ankle that sent Brantley to the disabled list in mid-June. Less than an hour later, the move was made.

“What the trainers want to do is take today and try to see with treatment which direction this goes,” the manager said. “I think they would like to have a day to see, like I said, does it get stiffer? Does it get swollen? Does it loosen up? Because in an area like that, I mean it’s considered mild, but it’s such a small area that you kind of have to go on more of the symptoms than maybe the diagnosis, so they just would like the day to see kind of where it goes and we were OK with that.”

Sure enough, something tipped the training staff off to say that the injury would be enough to warrant a trip to the DL. Regardless, optimism remains that Brantley’s resilience will have him back soon enough.

“Yeah, and again, you don’t want to ever lose anybody,” Francona added. “You see a guy sitting out there, then you hear the trainers say, ‘Well give us a day to kind of look, it makes you feel a heck of a lot better than we did last night.”

In 88 games this season, Brantley has 100 hits and 31 walks in 372 plate appearances, including 20 doubles and 9 home runs. He has also stolen 11 bases in 12 tries.