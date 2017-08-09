MLB, MLBPA Announce Creation Of ‘Players Weekend’ With Nickname Jerseys

Major Leaguers will let their personalities and passions shine during Players Weekend, a newly created event taking place during all MLB games scheduled between August 25th-27th, it was announced today by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Players Weekend is a player-focused event that will include the players wearing colorful, non-traditional uniforms featuring alternate designs inspired by youth league uniforms. Players will have the opportunity to have a nickname placed on the back of the jerseys made by Majestic Athletic, as well as to wear and use uniquely colored and designed spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves, catcher’s masks, and bats.

During Players Weekend, the players will also be wearing specially designed caps by New Era, and socks from Stance. In addition, players will have the option of wearing t-shirts highlighting a charity or cause of their choice during pregame workouts and postgame interviews.

Several Major Leaguers will serve as Players Weekend Ambassadors by taking an active role in promoting the event, including: Yonder Alonso (Seattle Mariners), Javier Báez (Chicago Cubs), José Bautista (Toronto Blue Jays), Nelson Cruz (Seattle Mariners), Ender Inciarte (Atlanta Braves), Francisco Lindor (Cleveland Indians), Manny Machado (Baltimore Orioles), Anthony Rizzo (Chicago Cubs), CC Sabathia (New York Yankees), Christian Yelich (Miami Marlins) and Chris B. Young (Boston Red Sox). The players will support the event by posting to social media using #PlayersWeekend.

Additionally, during Players Weekend, the right sleeve of each player’s jersey will feature a patch with a blank space for him to write the name of a person or organization that was instrumental to his development. The patch features a new logo that shows a progression of five players increasing in size to demonstrate the process of a player’s path from Little League and youth leagues to Major League Baseball. The new “Evolution” logo, which symbolizes solidarity with local youth baseball and softball organizations, will also appear on the back of each Club’s cap and jerseys in place of the MLB silhouetted batter.

Here’s a list of all Indians uniformed personnel’s chosen nicknames for Players Weekend:

Players

Allen: Pollo

Almonte: El Varon

Armstrong: Armie

Bauer: Bauer Outage

Brantley: Dr. Smoothh

Carrasco: Cookie

Chisenhall: Big Lon

Clevinger: Sunshine

Crockett: Crock

Encarnacion: EE

Gomes: Gomer

Gonzalez: La Parita

Goody: Goods

Guyer: BG

Jackson: AJax

Kipnis: Kip

Kluber: Klubes

Logan: Booner

McAllister: Z-Mac

Miller: Miller Time

Olson: Oly

Otero: OT

Perez: Bebo

Ramirez: Ramirez

Robertson: Sparky

Salazar: Sally

Santana: Slamtana

Shaw: Geek

Smith: Sidewinder

Tomlin: Scrubs

Urshela: Gio

Zimmer: Machine

Coaches/support staff:

Alomar: Santos

Bere: Dad

Callaway: Mick

Camacaro: Dog Head

Francona: Tito

Mills: Millsie

Pacione: Pecks

Quatraro: Q

Sarbaugh: Sarby