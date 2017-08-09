Indians Deal For Mets OF Jay Bruce

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians have acquired New York Mets OF Jay Bruce in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Ryder Ryan, the teams announced Wednesday night. Bruce will report to the team over the weekend in Tampa Bay.

Reports have the Indians absorbing the remaining $5 million of the three-time All-Star’s contract.

The 30-year old Bruce is having his best year since 2013, slashing .258/.324/.524 in 102 contests with 29 home runs and 20 doubles. He also boasts a career-high 42.9% hard-contact rate.

Ryan is a 22-year old right-handed pitcher in his second year professionally. He currently holds a 3-4 record and 4.79 ERA in 41 1/3 as a reliever at Single-A Lake County.

