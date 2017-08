T.J. Zuppe: Concern Would Be The Overall Workload Of Back End Of Indians' Bullpen; Possibly In Market For OF Help T.J. Zuppe talks about the Indians' biggest concern at this point in the season, Jason Kipnis' continued struggles and Francona's lineup configurations...

Bauer Re-Growing Arsenal, Limiting Walks, Increasing QualityThe impending lack of offense and slow collapse after Bauer’s exit aside, the outing made it three straight of the quality variety for the 26-year old. Over his last 22 innings, Bauer has allowed three earned runs despite seven hits in each outing.