Cavaliers To Play Celtics On Opening Night; Warriors On Christmas

August 10, 2017
CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The NBA has announced the slates for both Opening Night and Christmas Day. Both days feature the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The three-time defending Eastern Conference Champions will open up the entire NBA slate on October 17th at 8 p.m. against the Boston Celtics in Cleveland. The Houston Rockets will travel to Oakland to open up against the Warriors later that night.

For the third straight year, the Cavaliers and Warriors will square off on Christmas Day in a 3 p.m. game in Oakland.

August 10, 2017
