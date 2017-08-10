Cleveland Cavaliers Announced 2017 Pre-Season Schedule

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Cavaliers announced today that the team will begin preparation for the 2017-18 regular season with five preseason games, beginning on Oct. 4 and concluding on Oct. 13.

The slate of games will feature three home contests at Quicken Loans Arena on Wed., Oct. 4 versus the Atlanta Hawks, Fri., Oct. 6 versus the Indiana Pacers and Tues., Oct. 10 versus the Chicago Bulls.

The team will also hit the road for two away contests against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 8 and Orlando Magic on Oct. 13.

2017 CAVALIERS PRESEASON SCHEDULE (all times Eastern):

Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Atlanta – 7:00 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

Friday, Oct. 6 vs. Indiana – 7:30 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

Sunday, Oct. 8 @ Washington – 7:00 p.m. at Capital One Arena

Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Chicago – 7:00 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

Friday, Oct. 13 @ Orlando – 7:00 p.m. at Amway Center

