Keidel: Which Jay Cutler Will The Dolphins Get? Jay Cutler is a gifted quarterback who often seems to lack the motivation to play football. The Dolphins will likely see both sides of him.

Daryl Ruiter: "Cam Erving Has To Go Or Someone Is Going To Get Hurt"Browns Beat Reporter Daryl Ruiter joins Baskin and Phelps with Les Levine to discuss the quarterback competition, the rest of the offense and the standouts on defense after the first preseason game last night.