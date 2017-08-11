Report: Kyrie Irving Didn’t Talk To Teammates For Consecutive Days During Playoffs

Ryan Mayer

The Kyrie Irving trade drama has been relatively quiet in recent weeks as the NBA offseason has faded into the background with football season approaching. That all ended yesterday thanks to a new report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that gave further insight into the situation within the Cavs locker room going back to the playoffs.

According to McMenamin on the BBall Breakdown podcast, Irving went consecutive days without speaking to his teammates during practice in between the Indiana and Toronto series. That new information came to light during McMenamin’s answer to a question about Phoenix as a potential trade destination for Kyrie.

“I’m not sure. Phoenix, of course, hired [former Cavalier] James Jones this offseason. He’s been inside that locker room. He saw Kyrie Irving in the playoffs this year — in between the first round when they beat Indiana and the second round when they played Toronto — go consecutive days without speaking to a teammate at practice. On that stage. “It’s one thing for people to go through your ups and downs during the regular season. But when you get to the playoffs, the main thing is the main thing, and we’re brothers, and we’re pulling together to get this thing done. Even at that level, there were things that made him sullen or reclusive from his teammates.”

It’s worth noting that the previous reports regarding when Irving’s discontent with the organization began cited his name being bandied about in trade talks for Jimmy Butler and Paul George as the starting point. In light of this new report, it seems that Irving’s displeasure with the team may have gone back even further. There was a report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst stating that Irving had considered asking for a trade immediately after the Cavs championship run in 2016, but he decided against it.

In all, not much traction has been seen on the Irving trade front, as there hasn’t been much more than rumored interest and offers among teams to this point.