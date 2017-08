Zac Jackson: Kizer Does A Lot Of Good Things, Has A Long Way To Go; Tough Decision For Hue Zac Jackson talks about the Browns' preseason win, takeaways on both sides of the ball and the continued quarterback competition...

Hue Jackson To Weigh QB Options, Too Soon To Make Decision About Starting DeShone KizerAfter completing 11 of 18 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown with a rating of 114.1 in Thursday night's 20-14 win over the Saints in the preseason opener, everyone is talking about whether or not Jackson will move the rookie up the depth chart.