Browns Camp Notes: Hue Jackson Frustrated By Penalties, Interceptions At Practice

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Saturday’s practice left Browns head coach Hue Jackson in a foul mood.

Interceptions and more penalties throughout the practice were likely at the root of his frustration.

“You guys in a good mood ’cause I’m not,” Jackson said as he opened it up to reporters for questions.

The presser lasted 93 seconds and featured 7 questions.

During team 11-on-11 work rookie defensive end Myles Garrett was pulled for a play after jumping offsides and later in practice Jackson channeled his inner Eric Mangini and had left guard Joel Bitonio run a lap after a false start.

After the Browns were flagged for 12 penalties Thursday night in the preseason opener, Jackson clearly wanted to send a message to his team.

“We can’t do that,” Jackson said. “We can’t hurt our team. So it’s something we talked about as a staff and as a football team. We’re going to do that better.”

As for the interceptions, they “Pissed me off,” Jackson said tersely.

Brock Osweiler was responsible for 2 of the picks. The first came on a ball in the direction of receiver Kenny Britt that safety Derrick Kindred came away with while cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun snared the second one intended for receiver Josh Boyce.

Rookie DeShone Kizer had a throw float too far over the middle to receiver Rashard Higgins that safety J.D. Harmon grabbed out of the air.

“I know those things happen but just like any coach, I don’t want interceptions,” Jackson said. “I want our defense to get them, but I don’t want the quarterbacks to throw them. Let’s get somebody on the sideline and let them throw them.”

No QB Questions, Please – Jackson did not shake up the depth chart at quarterback Osweiler getting the first work with the starters but Kizer was back taking reps with the ones. Cody Kessler was relegated to second-team work.

Jackson didn’t want to talk about it.

“It is training camp,” Jackson said. “We are in training camp mode. That game is over with and back to training camp mode. We are practicing – practicing. It is too early to name a quarterback. We will see how that goes.”

Njoku Back – Rookie tight end David Njoku returned to practice Saturday after leaving practice on Aug. 3 with discomfort in his back. Njoku was held out of Thursday’s preseason opener but was a full participant Saturday.

Limited Return – Defensive lineman Caleb Brantley dressed and stretched Saturday but didn’t do much else as he returns from a broken finger suffered early in camp.

Roster Move – The Browns released DL Jamal Marcus from injured reserve Saturday.

Injury Report – DB Marcus Burley (face laceration), DB Ibraheim Campbell (concussion), OL Gabe Ikard (concussion), DB Ed Reynolds II (knee) and DB Howard Wilson (knee-PUP).