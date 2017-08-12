LeBron James Responds To Charlottesville Violence

In an effort to always use his platform for positive change, Cavaliers star LeBron James took to Twitter to react to an incident in Charlottesville, Virgina that left one dead and 19 more injured.

Stemming from a White Nationalist protest to the removal of the Confederate monuments across the south, according to the New York Times, those White Nationalists and “counter-protesters” clashed in the streets.

After a rally at a city park was dispersed, a car bearing an Ohio license plate drove into a crowd, killing a 32-year old woman, injuring at least 19 more.

James reacted as he so often does in favor of children.

One of the world’s biggest icons even had words for the President.