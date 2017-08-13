Browns Camp Notes: 3 Siren Periods, A QB To Be Named Later And Tempers Flare Late

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – How angry was Hue Jackson after Saturday’s sloppy practice?

He ran 3 siren periods Sunday afternoon.

“Whatever it takes to get our football team better,” Jackson said after practice. “I think we need to compete. We have some things we have to keep cleaning up and get better at. Plus, I knew our alumni would be out here today so let’s let them see a little taste of what football is all about. Those guys are the guys that paved the way.”

The siren sessions, which are 11-on-11 and live tackling, had mixed results on both sides of the ball.

Running back Isiah Crowell ripped off a 70-yard TD run Sunday aided by a strong downfield block by receiver Rashard Higgins.

Cody Kessler drove the offense 14 plays, capping the drive with a touchdown toss to receiver Corey Coleman in the end zone. It was unclear if Coleman pushed off but he had another strong day. Coleman caught a 70-yard score from Brock Osweiler on 30-yard sideline throw. Coleman shook cornerback Jamar Taylor and ran the final 40 or so yards into the end zone.

“I’ve been working my butt off each and every day in every aspect of my game,” Coleman said before practice.

Kessler made a mistake on another series that saw a throw to receiver Jordan Payton take too long which allowed cornerback Najee Murray to jump the route and deflect the ball for cornerback Trey Caldwell to run underneath for an interception.

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer struggled and him tripping over an offensive lineman while dropping back during the final siren period summed up his afternoon.

Starter Timeline – Jackson hopes to name his starting quarterback for the Monday night game on Aug. 21 against the New York Giants by Wednesday or Thursday this week.

“Honestly, right now, like I said [Saturday], we are in this training camp mode. We are not thinking about New York,” Jackson said. “We are trying to get better. There are some things from this last game we needed to clean up. We are working through those, and we will continue to do that.

“The quarterback thing, as I go through practice and keep watching tape, will sort itself out. It is not the thing that is heavy on my mind that way. Obviously, we need to make a decision when the time comes and we will, but right now today, I still think it is too early.”

Punches Thrown – Rookie defensive lineman Caleb Brantley and offensive lineman Anthony Fabiano got into a heated fight just before practice ended.

Brantley, who just returned to team drills from a broken finger on his left hand suffered on July 31, threw a punch at Fabiano as the 2 were separated by teammates and coaches. His left ring finger and pinkie are wrapped heavily allowing him to practice.

As cooler heads prevailed Jackson put his hand around Brantley’s head and had a few words for the sixth-round pick from Florida, who earlier this year escaped legal trouble over an alleged assault of a woman in April.

“I don’t like fights, but it is going to happen,” Jackson said. “Like I said before, just as long as we do them the right way, as long as we handle them right. I think that is over and done with. It was quick, to the point and done.”

Take a Lap – Jackson is fed up with false start penalties, to the point that linemen are now running laps and will continue to do so for the near future.

“It is either that or up-downs. Choose your poison,” Jackson said. “We just can’t do it. We are not going to hurt our football team that way with penalties and things that I know will get us beat. We are going to continue to work through that.”

Left guard Joel Bitonio took one Saturday and on Sunday Kitt O’Brien and Cameron Erving were pulled to run around the practice field.

“The players, I think they all agree. They get it,” Jackson said. “Just the concentration penalties, we are not going to stand for.”

Former Browns head coach Eric Mangini (2009-10) used to make players run laps for mental mistakes, which helped the team cut their in-game penalties drastically.

Alumni Day – The Browns hosted 11 alumni as special guests at practice Sunday. Former Browns LB Dick Ambrose (1975-83), RB Jamie Caleb (1960, 1965), K/P Don Cockroft (1968-80), OL Doug Dieken (1971-84), DL Bob Golic (1982-88), DB Judson Flint (1980-82), QB David Mays (1976-77), RB Cleo Miller (1975-82), RB Greg Pruitt (1973-83), LB Frank Stams (1992-95) and OL Larry Williams (1986-88) were in attendance.

Injury Report – DB Marcus Burley (face laceration), DB Ibraheim Campbell (concussion), OL Gabe Ikard (concussion), DB Ed Reynolds II (knee) and DB Howard Wilson (knee-PUP).

Up Next – Practice Monday is closed to the public.