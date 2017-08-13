Corey Kluber Takes Mound As Tribe Looks To Take 3 Of 4 From Rays

The Cleveland Indians have a chance to take three out of four games in this weekend’s series against the Tampa Bay Rays, and who better to have on the mound for the Indians than Corey Kluber.

Kluber (10-3, 2.65 ERA) has arguably been the American League’s best starter this season. He’s second in the AL in ERA, third in the league in strikeouts (183), and second in opposition batting average (.195). The Indians ace is coming off back-to-back complete-game, three-hit wins, and he has fanned 11 or more in five straight.

His mound opponent Sunday afternoon (Aug. 13) at Tropicana Field is rookie Austin Pruitt, making his fifth start of the year (22nd appearance). Pruitt is 6-3 with a 5.14 ERA.

The Indians are coming off a 3-0 shutout victory over the Rays Saturday night, thanks to an outstanding pitching performance from starter Mike Clevinger (7 IP, 4 H, 9 K). Clevinger had spent the past few weeks in the bullpen after back-to-back poor outings as a starter. Jay Bruce, the new Indians right fielder, continued to make an impact with his new team with a 2-for-4 evening and 2 RBI.

As Kluber takes the hill Sunday afternoon, he’ll have this stat in his backpocket: the last time he faced the Rays in 2016, he threw a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts.

Game time is 1:10 ET.