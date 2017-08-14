Cavs Announce 2017-18 Schedule

The NBA released the 2017-18 Schedule for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday evening.

The Cavaliers are slated to appear on at least 39 national television broadcasts, 20 of which will originate from downtown Cleveland at The Q. Nationally televised games include: 10 games on ESPN, 12 games on TNT, 5 games on ABC, 12 games on NBA TV, and FOX Sports Ohio will broadcast a maximum 70 regular season games on television, including all games that are not national TV exclusives.

In addition, the Cavaliers will have seven games aired nationally on ESPN Radio.

Notable dates include Oct. 17, where they will start their season against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavaliers will play on Christmas Day when they visit the Golden State Warriors in a 2017 NBA Finals rematch on ABC. The two teams will meet again when the Cavs host the Warriors in Cleveland for an MLK Day matchup on Jan. 15 on TNT. The Wine and Gold will also compete on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) at Dallas and on Easter (April 1) versus the Mavericks at The Q.

All 82 Cavs games will again be broadcast on flagship radio stations WTAM 1100, FM 100.7 WMMS and the Cavaliers Radio Network, as well as La Mega 87.7 FM (Spanish).

Schedule includes 13 back-to-back games, which is five less than the 18 last season thanks to an earlier start date for the season by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. The Cavs will finish a three-game road trip right before the All-Star break, and will play six games in 11 days on the road from March 7-17. Regular season ends on April 11 at home against the New York Knicks.