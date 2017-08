Tom Withers On Kizer Being The Starter: "Everyone Is Waiting For Number Seven To Take Over" The AP beat writer Tom Withers joins Adam and Dustin on the latest from Browns training camp.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez In Heated Competition To Make Lou Groza's TeamGonzalez has gotten quite the history lesson since the Browns picked him in April as he now finds himself in a heated competition with veteran Cody Parkey to make the team that Groza once made great.