Best Water Parks In Cleveland

By Mario McKellop

Although Cleveland is renowned for being one of America’s coldest cities, its summers are far from mild. During the hottest part of the year, it can be downright sweltering in the CLE. And while the city sits on Lake Erie, the region’s short warm season means that the beaches are often too packed to be enjoyable. Thankfully, the greater Northeast Ohio area is filled with excellent water parks that locals can visit in order to get some relief from the heat.

Cedar Point Shores

1 Cedar Point Drive

Sandusky, OH 44870

(419) 627-2350

www.cedarpoint.com/play/cedar-point-shores

Just as Cedar Point is known as Northeast Ohio’s best amusement park, its aquatic centric counterpart Cedar Point Shores is its premier water park. Located adjacent to the theme park, Shores features a broad enough range of attractions designed to appeal to the entire family. For the little ones, there are two different children’s floating pools. For teens, there’s a six-lane Mat Racer slide that lets riders take a 45-foot plunge at 30 miles per hour. And grown-ups can while away the hours tubing around on the Cedar Creek lazy river.

Related: Best Public Pools in Cleveland

Pioneer Waterland & Dry Fun Park

10661 Kile Road

Chardon, OH 44024

(440) 285-0909

www.pioneerwaterland.com

Pioneer Waterland’s core appeal is that it offers visitors more than just standard water park thrills. Its Sportsland Fun Area features a bank shot basketball court, an 18-hole miniature golf course, an air cannon shooting range, an S.A.F.E. Archery booth and a Frisbee golf zone. That’s not to say Pioneer’s aquatic attractions aren’t top-quality. The park’s recent additions, which included a 60-foot water obstacle course, a slew of giant water floatables and a water basketball court make it easy for the family to spend an entire day at least partially submerged.

Related: Best Water Slides in Cleveland

Water Works Family Aquatic Center

2025 Munroe Falls Ave.

Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

(330) 971-8433

www.cityofcf.com/play/water-works

Locals looking to beat the heat on the cheap definitely need to pay a visit to the Waterworks Family Aquatic Center. For Cuyahoga Falls residents, daily admission to the park is only $7 for adults and children over the age of 13. For non-residents, the entry fee is only $15 on weekdays and $17 on weekends. For that incredibly low price, guests can get access to a 58-foot enclosed tube slide, a 6 lane, 25-yard lapping pool, a 220-foot beach entry pool and a profoundly relaxing 560-foot lazy river. And Waterworks’ concession stands and shaded areas make it easy for everyone to take a break, dry off and refuel.

Related: Best Bodies of Waters to Visit Near Cleveland

Twinsburg Water Park

10260 1/2 Ravenna Road

Twinsburg, OH 44087

(330) 963-8710

www.mytwinsburg.com/165/Water-Park

Those seeking a quieter aquatic experience this summer should check out the Twinsburg Water Park. Situated in the heart of scenic Twinsburg, this water park features a massive outdoor pool with lap lanes, lounge area and a huge spiraling water slide. Additionally, visitors who chose to purchase a discounted Water Park/Fitness Center combo pass will also get access to Twinsburg’s sprawling 92,000 workout facility, which includes an indoor pool, track, workout equipment, spinning room and basketball court. By taking this offer, area families can spend the summer having fun and getting fit.

Castaway Bay

2001 Cleveland Road W

Sandusky, OH 44870

(419) 627-2106

www.castawaybay.com

The biggest obstacle to having a fun day out at the water park is Ohio’s notoriously unreliable weather. One cloudless, mid-80s August day can be followed by one that is stormy and gray and never heats up past the mid-60s. Luckily, Clevelanders have access to an indoor water park resorts like Castaway Bay. This huge tropical paradise themed retreat lets its guest frolic in a huge 38,000-square foot temperature controlled wonderland that that boasts 5 pools, 5 children’s areas, and 30 incredible water slides. And with its array of different of stores, restaurants, and amazing 6,000-square foot arcade, Castaway Bay is an ideal location for your next family vacation.