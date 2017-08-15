Browns Camp Notes: Hue Jackson Gives Team Break, To Name Preseason Game 2 Starter Wednesday

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Browns head coach Hue Jackson gave his team a little break Tuesday following their fourth consecutive practice and 15th overall of camp.

No pads and an evening off.

Jackson dismissed his team following practice allowing them to forego the usual nightly meetings they have before calling it a day.

“I think they deserve it,” Jackson said. “They have earned it. They have worked hard. They have done everything I have asked so I give them a treat every now and then.”

The evening away from the facility came with a stipulation: no problems off the field and be back in time for curfew.

“11 [p.m.]. Not 11:01 – 11, and I made that very clear,” Jackson said.

Looming Decision – Jackson plans to end the suspense over which quarterback will start the second preseason game on Wednesday.

“I think I will have a pretty good feel for where we are and what we are going to do,” Jackson said.

On Tuesday Brock Osweiler and DeShone Kizer split the reps with the first-team offense during team drills. The unofficial depth chart released by the team listed no changes at the position.

The G.O.A.T. Weighs In On Kaepernick – With former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick unemployed and the debate raging on as to whether or not he’s being blackballed

“Jackie Robinson depended on Mr.Rickey, and together they broke the color line in baseball. Colin…there are owners to consult,” Brown tweeted Tuesday evening.

Injury Report – DL Caleb Brantley (shoulder), DB Marcus Burley (face laceration), DB Ibraheim Campbell (concussion), OL Gabe Ikard (concussion), DL Cam Johnson (knee), DB Ed Reynolds II (knee) and DB Howard Wilson (knee-PUP).

Up Next – Practice 3:00-5:30 p.m