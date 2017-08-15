Did Gregg Williams Unintentionally Throw Shade At Rookie QB DeShone Kizer?

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – After throwing for 184 yards and a touchdown, rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer was all the rage among media and fans.

But maybe not to defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

While speaking in general terms Tuesday, Williams explained why he doesn’t get excited about about players that stand out in the fourth quarter of a preseason game.

“I always love it when I see things or I hear things, especially even in our own building, about how this young guy had a great game in the fourth quarter,” Williams said. “Yeah, he had a great game in the fourth quarter against everybody that team is going to cut. None of those guys are going to play in the NFL. Unless you are playing against people who are going to play in the NFL, it is just one more piece of maybe information, but it is not the deciding information.”

Kizer completed 11 of 18 passes, including a game-winning 45-yard touchdown and 52 yard strike to set up an earlier TD in the 20-14 win over the Saints.

Williams wasn’t addressing Kizer’s performance, but his point holds true.