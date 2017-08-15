LeBron James Plays Pick-Up With Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, And More

Imagine walking into your gym, and you decide you want to get up a few shots.

But the courts taken. By a couple of NBA MVPs. That’s what happened Tuesday afternoon in New York City.

Remember when LeBron was asking to play some pick-up hoops earlier this summer?

Man I need some run!! Where y'all hooping at?? Off season please hurry up and end, I have basketball Jones!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 9, 2017

Well, LeBron gathered some friends to get a game going. Those NBA ‘friends’ included Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, J.R. Smith, Lance Thomas, Marshall Plumlee, and Enes Kanter.

Check out the clips below.

Here’s a Twitter link to the video as well.

We’re starstruck, and can’t wait for the Cavs season to start.

Plus, it looks like James isn’t done this summer.

Flew to NY just to do so then I'm going back back to Cali Cali for more run! 😂 https://t.co/ig8R4Sfg9d — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

With training camp right around the corner, it appears LeBron wants to get as much run in as he can.