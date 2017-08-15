LeBron James Plays Pick-Up With Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, And More

Imagine walking into your gym, and you decide you want to get up a few shots.
But the courts taken. By a couple of NBA MVPs. That’s what happened Tuesday afternoon in New York City.
Remember when LeBron was asking to play some pick-up hoops earlier this summer?
Well, LeBron gathered some friends to get a game going. Those NBA ‘friends’ included Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, J.R. Smith, Lance Thomas, Marshall Plumlee, and Enes Kanter.
Simply for the love of the game‼️ M7 @academy.basketball BlackOut Session 2️⃣ // @kingjames @carmeloanthony #KevinDurant @teamswish @mrlance42 @eneskanter11 @dahntay1 @chrissmith500 @otn_hami @nickrichards_ @draper11 @marshallplumlee40 // 📸 @harrington1313 // 🏆 @mark.starkey 🏆// Check out the @academy.basketball page for more exclusive footage‼️
We’re starstruck, and can’t wait for the Cavs season to start.
Plus, it looks like James isn’t done this summer.
With training camp right around the corner, it appears LeBron wants to get as much run in as he can.