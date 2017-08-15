LeBron James Plays Pick-Up With Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, And More

August 15, 2017 5:08 PM By Ben Fontana | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Kevin Durant, LeBron James

Imagine walking into your gym, and you decide you want to get up a few shots.

But the courts taken. By a couple of NBA MVPs. That’s what happened Tuesday afternoon in New York City.

Remember when LeBron was asking to play some pick-up hoops earlier this summer?

Well, LeBron gathered some friends to get a game going. Those NBA ‘friends’ included Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, J.R. Smith, Lance Thomas, Marshall Plumlee, and Enes Kanter.

Check out the clips below.

Here’s a Twitter link to the video as well.

We’re starstruck, and can’t wait for the Cavs season to start.

RELATED: Cleveland Cavaliers Announce 2017-18 Schedule

Plus, it looks like James isn’t done this summer.

With training camp right around the corner, it appears LeBron wants to get as much run in as he can.

