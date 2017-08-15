Watch: Jabrill Peppers Hit At Browns Training Camp

Rookie safety Jabrill Peppers spent Monday afternoon with the first team defense and put on quite the display.
Peppers broke up 3 passes and delivered the hit of camp on Monday.
“Outstanding,” head coach Hue Jackson said after practice.
Peppers laid out receiver Rannell Hall on the sideline after Hall hauled in an 18-yard completion from rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer during a third-and-1 situation. The pop might have drawn a 15 yard flag had it occurred in a game because it appeared Peppers lowered his head before he drilled him but no flag was thrown.
Check it out below.