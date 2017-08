Cleveland, OH – (92.3 The Fan) – The rumors around LeBron James were flying this afternoon in where the King will play basketball after next season. Veteran NBA reporter Chris Sheridan, who has broke major LeBron news in the past, started everything off with the following tweet:

NBA source said today: "This will be LeBron's final season in Cleveland. He is 100 percent leaving. Relationship with owners beyond repair." — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) August 16, 2017

92.3 The Fan’s Andy Baskin as well as Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon responded less than an hour later suggesting that everything is good between LeBron and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.

I was told that the @sheridanhoops story on LeBron is speculation. Also, @KingJames relationship with @cavsdan is beyond repair is false. — Andy Baskin (@andy_baskin) August 16, 2017

For what it's worth (damn it, I'm on vacation), three sources close to LeBron said this latest tweet about him is 100 percent false — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) August 16, 2017