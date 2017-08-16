Browns Camp Notes: Brock Osweiler To Start Monday Night Against Giants, 2 Linemen Hurt

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Brock Osweiler will start Monday night against the New York Giants head coach Hue Jackson announced after practice Wednesday.

Osweiler will be the No. 1, rookie DeShone Kizer No. 2 followed by Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan.

“I still think that right now where we are that Brock deserves the opportunity to walk out there first,” Jackson said. “I think seeing DeShone – again I think last week it was in the second half – I want to see him now in the first half and see what he can do there.”

Osweiler completed just 6 of 14 passes last Thursday against the Saints and it it took until the fourth offensive series for him to pick up a first down.

Jackson has not decided who will start Week 1 but he expects that to come into focus in time for the third preseason game at Tampa Bay on Aug. 26.

“I think hopefully we will have it all nailed down about exactly where we are headed and where we are going,” Jackson said. “I think whoever trots out there [in the third preseason game] has a very good chance of trotting out there against the Steelers.”

Erving And Bitonio Out – The Browns suffered their first significant injury of camp Tuesday – left guard Joel Bitonio suffered a knee injury and backup tackle Cameron Erving a calf injury.

“I don’t think it’s anything major that is going to keep them out a ton of time,” Jackson said.

The Browns signed Bitonio, who recovered from Lisfranc surgery last October to be ready in time for the start of training camp, to a 5-year $47.5 million extension this offseason.

Both players will not play Monday night against the Giants their return will be evaluated on a “week-by-week basis.”

Jackson declined to say whether or not he expected either of them to be ready in time for the Sept. 10 opener against the Steelers.

“I hope so,” Jackson said. “But again you just never know medically how these things work but I think we’re right in that window where we have an opportunity to have them both back and ready to go.”

Rookie Roderick Johnson will play left tackle in place of Erving Jackson said and John Greco will likely slide in at left guard for Bitonio.

Thomas Out Monday – Joe Thomas will not play Monday night against the New York Giants, which will be broadcast on ESPN – a day after an E:60 special on him airs on the network.

“The ratings are going to plummet,” Thomas said jokingly. “They’re really going to be upset.”

Thomas will play in the third preseason game at Tampa Bay.

“My plan is to play that third game which is typically is the most important one for the first unit to get the most work,” Thomas said. “I think that’s the plan that gives me the best opportunity to get read for the season and survive the full 16 weeks.”

Century Mark – The Browns hit 100 puppy adoptions at training camp on Wednesday, setting a new record.

Since 2015, 222 puppies from the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) have been adopted by Browns fans at training camp practices.

Injury Report – OL Joel Bitonio (knee), DL Caleb Brantley (shoulder), DB Marcus Burley (face laceration), DB Ibraheim Campbell (concussion), OL Cam Erving (calf), OL Gabe Ikard (concussion), DL Cam Johnson (knee), DB Ed Reynolds II (knee) and DB Howard Wilson (knee-PUP).

Up Next – Practice 3-5:25 – Final practice open to the public