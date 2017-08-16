NFL And NFLPA Square Off In Ezekiel Elliot’s Suspension Case

August 16, 2017 4:25 PM By Jonathan Peterlin | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, NFL, NFLPA

Cleveland, OH – (92.3 The Fan) –  In a back and forth battle between the NFL and NFLPA the two sides have released statements on former Buckeye Ezekiel Elliot’s discipline case. The NFL says the players association is spreading derogatory information about Elliot’s ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, while the NFLPA maintains the league is lying.

The NFLPA answered quickly with their own statement. In it, the players association says the NFL should be ashamed for stooping to new lows while also suggesting they’re trying to create a sideshow.

The Cowboys running back had his six game suspension announced on Friday after a thirteen month investigation by the league. The second year pro appealed that decision on Tuesday.

