NFL And NFLPA Square Off In Ezekiel Elliot’s Suspension Case

Cleveland, OH – (92.3 The Fan) – In a back and forth battle between the NFL and NFLPA the two sides have released statements on former Buckeye Ezekiel Elliot’s discipline case. The NFL says the players association is spreading derogatory information about Elliot’s ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, while the NFLPA maintains the league is lying.

New NFL statement pic.twitter.com/KJ64RDHVB2 — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) August 16, 2017

The NFLPA answered quickly with their own statement. In it, the players association says the NFL should be ashamed for stooping to new lows while also suggesting they’re trying to create a sideshow.

The public statement issued on behalf of every NFL owner is a lie. The NFLPA categorically denies the accusations made in this statement. pic.twitter.com/OFOGQY91Ai — NFLPA (@NFLPA) August 16, 2017

The Cowboys running back had his six game suspension announced on Friday after a thirteen month investigation by the league. The second year pro appealed that decision on Tuesday.