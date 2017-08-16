Trans-Siberian Orchestra ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ Coming To Quicken Loans Arena

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA’S WINTER TOUR 2017

‘THE GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS EVE’ LAUNCHES NOVEMBER 16

Fan Club Pre-Sale Begins September 6th

Public Tickets Available September 15th

WHEN: December 29th 3pm and 8pm

WHERE: Quicken Loans Arena

TICKETS: On Sale September 15th

Ticket Link Coming Soon

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) today announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2017. Over the past 20-plus years, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has become a critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum, musical powerhouse, and its annual winter tours a beloved, multi-generational holiday tradition. 2017’s tour, a completely updated presentation of TSO’s unforgettable “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” is set to begin on November 16th and will visit more than 60 cities, for 100-plus performances, before concluding on December 30th.

The Winter Tour 2017 pre-sale opens to fan club members on September 6th and runs through September 10th, with the general public on sale set to begin on September 15th. For more details on tour dates and on sales, visit www.trans-siberian.com.

TSO’s tour will be a celebration of the art and accomplishments of the lauded group’s late creator/composer/lyricist, Paul O’Neill, and his inimitable creation, which he dubbed “Rock Theater.” Prior to his untimely passing, O’Neill worked tirelessly with his close-knit team preparing an exciting new take on “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” for the 2017 tour. Beginning November 16th, fans will experience this exciting stage spectacle, including new awe-inspiring effects, and staging, certain to make the story even more engaging for fans.

Based on TSO’s multi-platinum DVD and long running PBS fundraiser, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” the rock opera features such enduring fan-favorites as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises To Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.” 2017’s tour will also boast a rousing second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers.

The Winter Tour 2017 will be presented by the Hallmark Channel:

Nov. 16 — Erie, Pa., Erie Insurance Arena, 4 and 8 PM

Nov. 16 — Council Bluffs, Iowa, Mid America Center, 7:30 PM

Nov. 17 — Baltimore, Royal Farms Arena, 8 PM

Nov. 18 — Allentown, Pa., PPL Center, 3 and 8 PM

Nov. 18 — Denver, Pepsi Center, 3 and 8 PM

Nov. 19 — Wilkes Barre, Pa., Mohegan Sun Arena, 2:30 and 7 PM

Nov. 19 — Colorado Springs, Colo., World Arena, 2:30 and 7 PM

Nov. 21 — Salt Lake City, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 4 and 8 PM

Nov. 22 — Rochester, N.Y., Blue Cross, 7:30 PM

Nov. 24 — Worcester, Mass., DCU Center, 3 and 8 PM

Nov. 24 — Spokane, Wash., Spokane Arena, 7:30 PM

Nov. 25 — Manchester, N.H., SNHU Arena, 3 and 8 PM

Nov. 25 — Seattle, KeyArena, 3:30 and 8 PM

Nov. 26 — Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun Arena, 3 and 8 PM

Nov. 26 — Eugene, Ore., Matthew Knight Arena, 3 and 7:30 PM

Nov. 29 — Fort Wayne, Ind., Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 7:30 PM

Nov. 29 — Fresno, Calif., Sav Mart Center, 7:30 PM

Nov. 30 — Lexington, Ky., Rupp Arena, 7:30 PM

Nov. 30 — Oakland, Calif., Oracle Arena, 7:30 PM

Dec. 1 — Toledo, Ohio, Huntington Center, 3:30 and 8 PM

Dec. 1 — Sacramento, Golden 1 Center, 3:30 and 8 PM

Dec. 2 — Dayton, Ohio, Nutter Center, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 2 — Ontario, Citizens Business Bank Arena, 3:30 and 7:30 PM

Dec. 3 — Grand Rapids, Mich., Van Andel Arena, 3 and 7:30 PM

Dec. 3 — Phoenix, Gila River Arena, 3:30 and 8 PM

Dec. 6 — Richmond, Va., Richmond Coliseum, 7:30 PM

Dec. 6 — El Paso, Texas, Don Haskins Arena, 3 and 7 PM

Dec. 7 — Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center, 7:30 PM

Dec. 7 — Lubbock, Texas, United Supermarkets Arena, 7 PM

Dec. 8 — Greenville, S.C., Bon Secours Wellness Arena, 4 and 8 PM

Dec. 8 — Wichita, Kan., Intrust Bank Arena, 8 PM

Dec. 9 — Duluth, Ga., Infinite Energy Center, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 9 — Kansas City, Mo., Sprint Center, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 10 — Greensboro, N.C., Greensboro Coliseum, 3 and 7:30 PM

Dec. 10 — Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Arena, 3 and 7 PM

Dec. 13 — Raleigh, N.C., PNC Arena, 7:30 PM

Dec. 13 — Birmingham, Ala., BJCC, 7:30 PM

Dec. 14 — Washington, Capital One Arena, 7:30 PM

Dec. 14 — Jacksonviille, Fla., Jacksonville Memorial Auditorium, 7:30 PM

Dec. 15 — Hershey, Pa., Giant Center, 3:30 and 8 PM

Dec. 15 — Sunrise, Fla., BB&T Arena, 8 PM

Dec. 16 — Buffalo, N.Y., KeyBank Center, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 16 — Orlando, Amway Center, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 17 — Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center, 3 and 7:30 PM

Dec. 17 — Tampa, Amalie Arena, 3 and 7:30 PM

Dec. 20 — Indianapolis, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 7:30 PM

Dec. 20 — New Orleans, Smoothie King Center, 7:30 PM

Dec. 21 — Cincinnati, U.S. Bank Arena, 4 and 8 PM

Dec. 21 — Houston, Toyota Center, 3:30 and 8 PM

Dec. 22 — Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 22 — Dallas, American Airlines Arena, 3:30 and 8 PM

Dec. 23 — Detroit, Little Caesars Arena, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 23 — San Antonio, AT&T Center, 3:30 and 8 PM

Dec. 26 — Newark, N.J., Prudential Center, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 26 — St. Louis, Scottrade Center, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 27 — Albany, N.Y., Times Union Center, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 28 — Chicago, Allstate Arena, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 29 — Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 29 — Milwaukee, BMO Harris Bradley Center, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 30 — Columbus, Nationwide Arena, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 30 — St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center, 3:30 and 8 PM

As in all previous years, a portion of every ticket sold benefits select local charities. To date, more than $13 million has been distributed from TSO to worthy charities all across North America.

In July, TSO sadly lost another member, longtime bassist Dave Z (David Zablidowsky), in a tragic accident. For fans who would like to make additional donations in Paul or Dave’s names, TSO suggests you do something unusually kind or generous for someone less fortunate or for someone who could just use a helping hand.