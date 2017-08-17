NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Says Josh Gordon’s Bid For Reinstatement Not Under Active Consideration

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is not considering reinstating Browns receiver Josh Gordon at this time.

Goodell, who spoke at an hour-long question and answer session with select Browns fans Thursday, was asked about Gordon’s status with the league.

“I don’t know what the status is, that’s not something I handle on a daily basis,” Goodell said. “He had entered into the program. He has obliviously confidentiality and privacy issues that we always respect but when a decision is made on his reinstatement one way or the other, we make that clear to the clubs, and obviously publicly.

“That’s not under active consideration, to my knowledge, at least [it] hasn’t gotten to my desk yet.”

Earlier in the session a fan pleaded with Goodell to reinstate Gordon, who has not played a down for the Browns since 2015, to which the commissioner responded “message received.”

Gordon remains suspended indefinitely for continued substance abuse violations under league policy.

“I think a lot gets focused on Josh the player but we are arm and arm with the league,” Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown added to the commissioner’s remarks. “I think the most important thing for Josh is for Josh as a young man to get himself to a point where he gets past some of the issues that have prevented him from being able to participate, and once we get to that stage, those questions will be answered in terms of his return to the field.

“But we care first and foremost in the league about the young man and that’s where the focus will remain until we get to that point.”