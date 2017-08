Doug Farrar Breaks Down DeShone Kizer's Preseason Tape: "Potential Starter... Just Not Sure It's This Year"Lead NFL Scout for Bleacher Report Doug Farrar joined Baskin & Phelps Friday after breaking down every single play by DeShone Kizer in the first preseason game and gave his opinion on what makes him great, how far away he is from being a starter, and much, much more.