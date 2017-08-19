Bauer Wins 12th As Indians Blank Royals 5-0

Bauer (12-8) won his fifth straight decision — the longest winning streak of his career that started after a July 17 loss. He gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out four.

Relievers Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen did not allow a hit over the final 2 2/3 innings to complete the shutout.

Bauer joins teammates Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco as 12-game winners. The Indians are the only team in the majors with three 12-game winners.

Roberto Perez delivered the clutch blow, a two-out, two-strike, two-run single in the fourth inning that scored Jay Bruce and Carlos Santana.

Jose Ramirez and Jason Kipnis hit consecutive doubles in the first inning for the first Cleveland run.

Bruce’s RBI-double in the fifth scored Ramirez, who had walked, and finished left-hander Jason Vargas’ evening.

Vargas (14-7), who had 12 victories at the end of June, gave up four runs, six hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. The Royals dropped to 6-12 in August, while the rotation has a 5.99 ERA for the month.

Santana doubled and scored on Jackson’s single in the eighth for the final Indians run.

The Indians are an American League-best 20-8 since July 21 and are 8-2 on their four-city 11-game trip that concludes Sunday.

YOST TURNS 63

Manager Ned Yost turned 63, but the loss dropped his overall Royals’ record to 610-611.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: It is uncertain whether Kluber, who left in the sixth inning Friday with a right ankle sprain, will make his Wednesday start against Boston. “He’s a little stiff, which I think is normal, but not more than that,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. He said it is “probably 50-50 Kluber would start against the Red Sox, but could be pushed back a day or two. “I think that’s probably the worst-case scenario,” Francona said. “I think sometimes if you can’t prepare for it (a start), it probably behooves us to move him back a little bit.”

Royals: RHP Neftali Feliz was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Monday with right ulnar nerve palsy. “It’s not bad,” Yost said. “It’s probably going to be a four, five-day thing, but right now we can’t afford to go short. We just can’t, the way things have played out here in the last couple of weeks with the pitching. We’re thin down there, and we just can’t go short.” … LHP Eric Skoglund was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. He is 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA in three Kansas City starts this season, but will be used out of the bullpen.

UP NEXT:

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar is 0-2 with 4.63 ERA in four appearances this season against the Royals.

Royals: RHP Jason Hammel is 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA in two starts this year against Cleveland.

