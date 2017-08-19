Kluber Expects To Start As Planned, Trainers ’50-50′

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – For the second time in as many days, Indians fans and players alike held their collective breath as an all-star left a game due to injury.

Corey Kluber came up lame while covering first base in the sixth inning of Friday’s win in Kansas City, just over 24 hours after Jose Ramirez left a win over the Twins after getting hit on the wrist by a pitch.

Ramirez was back in the lineup on Saturday, and the news looks rather good for Kluber as well.

The ace’s injury was diagnosed as a mild sprain on Friday night, and the assumption for the moment was that Kluber will make his next start as scheduled.

Manager Terry Francona said pre-game Saturday that Kluber thinks his start will go on as planned, while the Indians training staff are more ’50-50,’ according to the skipper.

Francona added that if Kluber’s start is pushed back, it would be two to three days at worst.

Still on the 10-day disabled list, Josh Tomlin is close to returning according to Francona. The righty will face hitters on Monday.