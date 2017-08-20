Indians Look To Sweep Royals For First Time This Season

The Cleveland Indians are making themselves feel right at home in Kansas City.

On the last leg of their 11-game road trip, the Indians have won the first two games against the Royals at Kaufmann Stadium, outscoring the Royals 15-1.

Sunday (Aug. 20) at 2:15 ET, the Indians have a chance to sweep their AL Central division foes for the first time this season.

RHP Danny Salazar (5-5, 3.92 ERA) has been nothing short of phenomenal since coming off the disabled list on June 22. In his five starts post-DL, he’s 2-0 with a 1.39 ERA and 46 strikeouts. In Salazar’s last start, Aug. 15, which also was his 100th career MLB start, he allowed just one run and three hits in 7 IP, in the victory at Minnesota. Salazar hasn’t given up more than 3 ER in a start in over three months, when he allowed 5 ER against Tampa Bay on May 16.

The Royals will counter with veteran Jason Hammel. The 34-year-old righty is coming off a no-decision, when he gave up 4 ER and three home runs in 6 IP at Oakland, Aug. 15. Overall, the South Carolina native is 5-9 with a 4.74 ERA.

The Indians are 11 games over 500 on the road and 8-2 on their current road trip. After Sunday’s game against the Royals, the Tribe returns to Progressive Field for a seven-game homestand, featuring a four-game series with the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox beginning Monday night (Aug. 21).