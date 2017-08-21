Andrew Miller, Carlos Santana Exit Monday Game With Injury

By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Andrew Miller, Cleveland Indians

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Indians All-Star reliever Andrew Miller exited the team’s Monday game against the Boston Red Sox due to injury after throwing a pitch in the 7th inning.

The Indians reported Miller’s injury as re-aggravated right patellar tendinitis. The left-hander came off of the disabled list on August 18th after spending 16 days on the DL with the same injury.

First baseman Carlos Santana followed soon thereafter, exiting in the top of the 8th with lower back tightness.

Miller was forced to warm up twice when home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt left the game an inning after being hit by Boston reliever Joe Kelly’s errant warm up pitch.

Santana looked to aggravate his back on the final swing of his at-bat in the bottom of the 6th inning, which ended in a shallow pop to center.

More from Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
September 14, 2017
August 27: Pet-A-Palooza

Listen Live

Listen