Andrew Miller, Carlos Santana Exit Monday Game With Injury

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Indians All-Star reliever Andrew Miller exited the team’s Monday game against the Boston Red Sox due to injury after throwing a pitch in the 7th inning.

The Indians reported Miller’s injury as re-aggravated right patellar tendinitis. The left-hander came off of the disabled list on August 18th after spending 16 days on the DL with the same injury.

First baseman Carlos Santana followed soon thereafter, exiting in the top of the 8th with lower back tightness.

Miller was forced to warm up twice when home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt left the game an inning after being hit by Boston reliever Joe Kelly’s errant warm up pitch.

Santana looked to aggravate his back on the final swing of his at-bat in the bottom of the 6th inning, which ended in a shallow pop to center.