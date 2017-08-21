AP Preseason Top 25 Released

AP- The 2017-2018 AP Top 25 Poll has been released.
Alabama is Number 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and third time in five years.
The Crimson Tide, coming off a last-second loss in the national championship game that left it No. 2 to Clemson in the final Top 25 of 2016, received 52 from a panel of 61 media members.
Ohio State was No. 2, edging out No. 3 Florida State and preventing the first 1 vs 2 opening game since the AP preseason poll began in 1950.
Alabama opens the season against the Seminoles in Atlanta on Sept. 2, just the fourth opener involving top-five teams and the first pitting teams ranked in the top three.
Southern California starts the season at No. 4. Defending national champion Clemson begins the post-Deshaun Watson era at No. 5.
(###) Number of first place votes
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PV RANK
|1
|Alabama (52)
|14-1
|1,513
|2
|2
|Ohio State (3)
|11-2
|1,414
|6
|3
|Florida State (4)
|10-3
|1,396
|8
|4
|USC (2)
|10-3
|1,325
|3
|5
|Clemson
|14-1
|1,201
|1
|6
|Penn State
|11-3
|1,196
|7
|7
|Oklahoma
|11-2
|1,170
|5
|8
|Washington
|12-2
|1,150
|4
|9
|Wisconsin
|11-3
|926
|9
|10
|Oklahoma State
|10-3
|889
|11
|11
|Michigan
|10-3
|881
|10
|12
|Auburn
|8-5
|880
|24
|13
|LSU
|8-4
|784
|13
|14
|Stanford
|10-3
|695
|12
|15
|Georgia
|8-5
|690
|–
|16
|Louisville
|9-4
|629
|21
|17
|Florida
|9-4
|624
|14
|18
|Miami (FL)
|9-4
|492
|20
|19
|South Florida
|11-2
|327
|19
|20
|Kansas State
|9-4
|317
|–
|21
|Virginia Tech
|10-4
|240
|16
|22
|West Virginia
|10-3
|207
|18
|23
|Texas
|5-7
|173
|–
|24
|Washington State
|8-5
|133
|–
|25
|Tennessee
|9-4
|114
|22