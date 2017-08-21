AP Preseason Top 25 Released

AP- The 2017-2018 AP Top 25 Poll has been released.

Alabama is Number 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and third time in five years.

The Crimson Tide, coming off a last-second loss in the national championship game that left it No. 2 to Clemson in the final Top 25 of 2016, received 52 from a panel of 61 media members.

Ohio State was No. 2, edging out No. 3 Florida State and preventing the first 1 vs 2 opening game since the AP preseason poll began in 1950.

Alabama opens the season against the Seminoles in Atlanta on Sept. 2, just the fourth opener involving top-five teams and the first pitting teams ranked in the top three.

Southern California starts the season at No. 4. Defending national champion Clemson begins the post-Deshaun Watson era at No. 5.

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PV RANK
1 Alabama (52) 14-1 1,513 2
2 Ohio State (3) 11-2 1,414 6
3 Florida State (4) 10-3 1,396 8
4 USC (2) 10-3 1,325 3
5 Clemson 14-1 1,201 1
6 Penn State 11-3 1,196 7
7 Oklahoma 11-2 1,170 5
8 Washington 12-2 1,150 4
9 Wisconsin 11-3 926 9
10 Oklahoma State 10-3 889 11
11 Michigan 10-3 881 10
12 Auburn 8-5 880 24
13 LSU 8-4 784 13
14 Stanford 10-3 695 12
15 Georgia 8-5 690
16 Louisville 9-4 629 21
17 Florida 9-4 624 14
18 Miami (FL) 9-4 492 20
19 South Florida 11-2 327 19
20 Kansas State 9-4 317
21 Virginia Tech 10-4 240 16
22 West Virginia 10-3 207 18
23 Texas 5-7 173
24 Washington State 8-5 133
25 Tennessee 9-4 114 22
