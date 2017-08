Our Browns beat reporter Daryl Ruiter joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about tonight’s preseason game against the New York Giants. Daryl talked about the quarterback battle and how much time each guy should see tonight. Daryl also talked about what to expect from the defense against Eli Manning and who could feel Danny Shelton’s role on the defensive line. Daryl gave his thoughts on the wide receiving corps and who could be at risk of being cut before the regular season begins.