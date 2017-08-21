Hue Jackson Hopes To Sort QB Situation Out By Wednesday

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns’ quarterback competition has hit the ‘worst case scenario’ stage.

Head coach Hue Jackson all but begged Cody Kessler, and then Brock Osweiler to win the job and neither seized the moment.

DeShone Kizer may have.

Jackson has made it clear on multiple occasions that there is no rush to start Kizer in Week 1 but Kessler and Osweiler might be making it a necessity, if not the best option.

Osweiler had another forgettable night – albeit brief. He was pulled after 2 offensive series that saw him complete 6 of 8 for 25 yards. His first series featured a holding penalty on right guard Kevin Zeitler on second-and-7, an illegal contact on third down for a fresh set of downs and a Rod Johnson, who was in at left tackle, false start.

Other than completing a bunch of dump offs and screen passes, Osweiler did nothing to definitively settle the debate. In fairness he was also pulled after 2 offensive series, which was more a reflection of Jackson’s desire to play Kizer early than Osweiler’s performance.

Kizer struggled with timing and pocket presence but still managed to complete 8 of 13 passes for 74 yards and 77.1 rating. He also ran 5 times for 35 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown with 1:16 left in the first half and a 10-3 lead.

While it’s not a pure apples-to-apples comparison regarding the level of competition faced, the facts are these: in 6 offensive series this preseason Osweiler hasn’t accounted for a single scoring drive while Kizer has accounted for 4 of them – 3 touchdowns and a field goal – in 9 series.