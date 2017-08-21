Group Of Browns Players Huddle, Kneel Together During Anthem

By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – A group of at least 10 Browns players huddled during the national anthem prior to Monday night’s game with the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

The group included linebacker Jamie Collins, tight ends Seth DeValve and David Njoku, running backs Duke Johnson and Najee Murray, safety Jabrill Peppers, linebacker Christian Kirksey, defensive backs Calvin Pryor III and Jason McCourty, as well as receivers Kenny Britt and Ricardo Louis.

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer stood next to the group along with several other players. Punter Britton Colquitt also pointed to the sky.

The protest from the Browns players comes in the wake of a recent protest that turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia and subsequent comments made by President Donald Trump.

img 2856 Group Of Browns Players Huddle, Kneel Together During Anthem

A group of Browns players huddle during the national anthem prior to Monday night’s game against the Giants. / (Photo by Daryl Ruiter CBS Cleveland)

Last week head coach Hue Jackson came under fire for saying that he hoped he would not have to deal with protests from members of his team before recanting and promising to support their right to do so in a prepared statement a few days later.

