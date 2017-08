Zack Meisel of The Athletic joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Indians’ 8-3 road trip, the balance between health and seeding in the American League, and the impact that Jay Bruce has had on this lineup.

Plus, Zack talks about the offseason decision the organization will have to make with Bruce and Carlos Santana and Corey Kluber’s health after suffering a sprained ankle in his last start.

Listen to the podcast above.