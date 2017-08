Browns Beat: Pros & Cons Of Each QB - "Dirty" Hit On OBJ - Player Protests Browns Beat: 92.3's Daryl Ruiter joined Baskin & Phelps Tuesday to discuss what he saw in Monday night's preseason game, why whether it's Brock or DeShone starting there's downside, Gregg Williams' defense impressing, if the hit on OBJ was "dirty", and the Browns protest during the National Anthem.

Mary Kay Cabot Explains Why She Believes DeShone Kizer Should Be Named Starting QBMary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com joined Baskin & Phelps Tuesday to discuss her opinion that DeShone Kizer gives the Browns just as much a chance to win as Brock Osweiler, concerns over Brock's game, what the team's options are if they would need to send Brock away, and how good Gregg Williams' defense could be.