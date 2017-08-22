Browns Cut DE Desmond Bryant

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns cut defensive end Desmond Bryant Tuesday evening.

Bryant missed the 2016 season after tearing a pectoral muscle just under 2 weeks before training camp began during a workout in New York.

“We’d like to thank Des for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns in his time with our organization,” Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown said. “He proved to be a leader and tone setter along our defensive front and we wish him well.”

Bryant signed as a free agent in March of 2013 with the Browns and he restructured his contract last September following the injury. He was paid $1.25 million of the scheduled $6 million and he was slated to make a $3 million base salary with a possible $4 million in incentives this coming season, but it was not guaranteed.

Cutting Bryant, who started 41 games in Cleveland and was named the Browns 2014 Ed Block Courage Award recipient, costs the Browns a $1 million salary cap hit.

Trevon Coley, who started Monday night against the Giants, likely replaces Bryant.

Coley has had a strong camp and impressed defensive coordinator Gregg Williams after being added to the Browns’ practice squad last December. The Baltimore Ravens originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

The Browns also signed defensive lineman Brandon Thompson.

Thompson is in his seventh NFL season out of Clemson. Originally selected by Cincinnati in the third round of the 2012 draft, he has appeared in 39 games and logged 53 tackles and three sacks.