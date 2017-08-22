Browns LB Christian Kirksey Gathers His Teammates Again, This Time To Bowl For Kids

PARMA (92.3 The Fan) – A day after leading several of his teammates in prayer during the national anthem, which drew both praise and criticism, Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey gathered his teammates once again for another noble cause.

Kids.

Kirksey with the help of defensive tackle Danny Shelton hosted the third annul ‘Strikes for Kids’ event at Freeway Lanes in Parma and it was the biggest event to date as they took over the entire bowling ally so they could raise money to benefit the Boys and Girls Club as well as Ohio Guidestone.

“It means the world to me,” Kirksey told 92.3 The Fan. “When you’re talking about kids, you want to make sure they have everything they need and be that positive role model and influence which plays a big part into how kids are raised. Once they see positive people in their life, it helps them to grow up well.”

Children from both organizations were on hand and able to bowl for free thanks to the event’s sponsors.

In addition to raising money through a silent auction and donations from sponsors of the event, Kirksey and Shelton handed out backpacks and school supplies to the young attendees.

Shelton plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from the event to a local animal protective league.

Joining Kirksey and Shelton on the lanes were running back Duke Johnson, linebacker Jamie Collins, recevier Josh Boyce, safety Derrick Kindred, defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah, Cam Johnson, Trevon Coley and Nate Orchard.

“They’re my brothers and we support each other,” Kirksey said of the support he received from his teammates. “For them to come out and show love for the kids, that’s the most important thing. They did that for the simple fact they’re teammates but even more, they wanted to give back to the kids as well.”

The players also posed for pictures and signed autographs for the kids and fans in between trying to knock down pins.