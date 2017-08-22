Browns Notes: Tank Carder Lost For Season, QB Decision Wednesday

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns lost their first player for the season Monday night with the news that linebacker Tank Carder tore his ACL and will require surgery.

Carder, who was entering his sixth season with the Browns, was penciled in as the starting MIKE linebacker for defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

“We all know Tank has been a great teammate and has worked really hard for the opportunity that was in front of him,” head coach Hue Jackson said. “He will be missed, no question.”

Joe Schobert, selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, will step in for Carder. He had 5 tackles, a sack, tackle for loss, quarterback hit and a pass defensed Monday night against the Giants.

“Joe is really improved and has done a great job. He has had a tremendous training camp and first two preseason games,” Jackson said. “He is very smart, understands the system and what we are trying to implement from the MIKE linebacker position. Having him obviously has been great and it is a real luxury when you lose somebody like Tank. I think Joe will fit the bill and do what is necessary to play the position and play it well.”

Carder suffered the injury with 3:57 left in the first quarter of the 10-6 win over the Giants during an 8-yard catch by Odell Beckham Jr. He walked off the field on his own but left FirstEnergy Stadium on crutches and with a big brace on his right knee.

Wednesday’s The Day – Jackson will name his starting quarterback for the upcoming season on Wednesday.

Jackson was pressed on the issue Tuesday but provided little clarity as to where he stands other than to say whoever he picks, is already on the roster.

“Somebody is going to play quarterback for us from the four guys we have as we get ready to face the Steelers,” Jackson said.

Jackson spent most of his Tuesday combing through film as well as meeting with the front office and his staff before deciding between Brock Osweiler and rookie DeShone Kizer.

“I think I feel pretty good about where I am,” Jackson said. “I have been feeling pretty good about what I feel and what I think for a little while now, but you have to let things, as I have always said, play out. Today, I wanted to finish the things I wanted to watch, have the conversations I wanted to have with others and just kind of move from there.”

Injury Report – Rookie tight end David Njoku “shouldn’t miss time” after suffering an ankle injury Monday night. Running back Isaiah Crowell (groin) is expected to be ready to play Saturday night at Tampa Bay while defensive back Justin Currie (ankle) and offensive lineman Matt McCants (ankle) will both “miss some time” but Jackson did not provide a specific timetable for either player.