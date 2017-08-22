Chris Fedor Scores Who Won The Kyrie Irving Trade

Cleveland.com’s Cavaliers Beat Reporter Chris Fedor scores who wins the Kyrie Irving trade on the Nick Wilson Experiment.
One Comment
Chris says Boston closed the gap with us because we have new guys that have to be worked into the system. Next season four of Boston’s starters are brand new to the team. How in the world, considering how Kyrie was not a great facilitator with guys he knew well, is Boston going to mesh better then we do this coming season? They lost three key players, guys who had been there for a few seasons, and that lost will be felt in Boston next year.