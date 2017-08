Coach Sam: "The Only Way [DeShone Kizer] Is Going To Learn Is To Play"Coach Sam Rutigliano joined Baskin & Phelps Tuesday to discuss why he believes Brock Osweiler should begin the season "in the bullpen", that Deshone Kizer needs to learn by playing in games, thoughts on the Browns defense in preseason, and why he doesn't agree with players kneeling during the anthem.