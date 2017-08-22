Daryl Ruiter: You Have To Start Brock Osweiler To Protect DeShone Kizer’s Future

Filed Under: Brock Osweiler, Cleveland Browns, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, Jabrill Peppers, Joe Schobert

Our Browns beat reporter Daryl Ruiter joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to recap last night’s preseason game against the New York Giants.  Daryl talked about what he saw from the quarterbacks and why he would keep Brock Osweiler as the starter for the Browns.  Daryl also talked about the defense’s performance and how defensive coordinator Gregg Williams’ method has sparked the team, especially Jabrill Peppers.  We also got an injury update on David Njoku and when we should see Isaiah Crowell again.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Billy Carr says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Finally, someone in this town is using their head and not their emotions
    . Treat these players as an asset instead of an expense.

