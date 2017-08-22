Indians Send Miller, Salazar To DL; Armstrong, Diaz Recalled

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – It was no surprise when the news came along on Tuesday that Andrew Miller was headed back to the disabled list, but the same cannot be said for Danny Salazar who also appeared on the press release.

Miller re-aggravated his right patellar tendinitis in Monday’s win, just four days after being activated from the DL for the same injury.

Salazar’s latest stint is attributed to right elbow inflammation, his second trip to the DL after missing nearly seven weeks from June 4-July 21 with right shoulder soreness.

In Columbus, Diaz is hitting .350 (108-309( with 17 doubles, a triple and 5 home runs in 85 games. He currently leads in the International League in on-base pct. (.454) and batting average and is third in OPS (.914). In Cleveland, Diaz is just 13-of-64 (.203) at the plate with a double and three RBI in 18 contests.