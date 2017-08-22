Kyrie Irving Traded to Boston For Thomas, Crowder, 1st Round Pick

The Cavaliers have reportedly agreed to trade troubled point guard Kyrie Irving to to Boston Celtics according to Shams Charania of the Vertical. In return the Cavs will receive Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a 2018 first round pick.

Celtics are sending Thomas, Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn's 2018 first-round pick for Kyrie Irving, league sources tell The Vertical. https://t.co/gdaT9UjVGl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 22, 2017

Reports started surfacing around 6 PM Tuesday night that the two teams were close to a trade and by 7:21 PM the trade was reportedly complete.

Thomas led the Celtics to the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season while averaging 29 points and 6 assists and making his second straight All Game Team despite standing just 5’9.

Crowder meantime averaged 14 points a game last season for the Celtics while starting 72 games. Zizic was drafted 23rd overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by Boston but played last season overseas.

Irving meantime had a career high 25 points a game last season in Cleveland and made a 3rd straight NBA Finals appearance. Irving had started 381 games for the Cavaliers since being draft #1 overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, the same draft that Isaiah Thomas was the last player drafted.