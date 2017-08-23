Browns Place Tank Carder, Matt McCants On IR, Waive Justin Currie

By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns placed linebacker Tank Carder and offensive lineman Matt McCants on injured reserve and waived DB Justin Currie with an injury designation Wednesday morning.

Carder, who was competing with Joe Schobert for the starting MIKE linebacker job, suffered a torn ACL Monday night and will require surgery.

In 5 seasons with the Browns Carder has appeared in 77 games including all 16 games last year where he logged 2 tackles on defense and 4 on special teams.

McCants was signed as an unrestricted free agent this offseason after appearing in 30 games with 3 starts. He suffered an ankle injury Monday night.

Currie, who also suffered an ankle injury against the Giants, spent the final 4 weeks of the 2016 season on the Browns’ practice squad.

