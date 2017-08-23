Nick Wright On The Kyrie Irving Trade: “Nothing That Happened Yesterday Changes The Fact That The Cavs Are Going To The NBA Finals In 2018”

Nick Wright of FS1 joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about all of the latest news in the Cleveland sports world. Nick gave his thought on the Browns naming DeShone Kizer the starting quarterback for week 3 of the preseason.

Nick also broke down the trade between the Cavs and the Celtics. Nick talked about how likely it is that LeBron James will resign with the Cavs after 2018 and what this trade does for his chances at a return.

Nick also talked about Isaiah Thomas’ hip injury and if he is worth signing after the season and if we could see a guy like Carmelo Anthony joining the Wine & Gold.