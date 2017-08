Tom Withers: Cavaliers Get "Incredible Haul, Considering The Situation"Tom Withers of the Associated Press joined Baskin & Phelps Wednesday to discuss a crazy last 48 hours in the Cleveland sports news cycle, being impressed by what the Cavaliers were able to get back for Kyrie Irving in a trade, his thoughts on QB's Brock Osweiler and DeShone Kizer, and more.