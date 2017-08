Dennis Manoloff Explains Why He's A Reluctant About The Cavs-Celtics Trade Dennis Manoloff of the Cleveland Plain Dealer joined Baskin & Phelps Thursday to discuss his reservations with Cleveland's big trade with the Celtics and if he's on board with DeShone Kizer as the Browns starting quarterback.

Will Bosa's Pass Rush 'Go Crazy' In Buckeyes' New Scheme?Now working in a new scheme freeing up defensive ends to go after more sacks, Bosa is more comfortable on the field, his first step is quicker and his pass rush is, in his words, "going crazy."