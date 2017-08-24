LeBron Sounds Off On Fans’ Reactions To Kyrie Trade Via Twitter

On Thursday, LeBron James tweeted a response to the negative reactions of Cavs fans regarding Kyrie Irving being traded to the Boston Celtics for three players, including All-Star Isiah Thomas, and a first-round draft pick.

The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded. What do u not understand? & played in a game after ….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

sister tragic death. Gordon Hayward paid he’s dues as well and decided to do what’s best for him and family. Put in the work, got better…. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

Became an All-Star, etc!! If these guys weren’t good, u guys would be the first to say “get them up out of here”. Man beat it! When “we”…. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

decide to do what best for us it’s “cowardly” “traitor”, etc but when it’s on the other side it’s “business” huh!?!? Ooh ok. Man do….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

what u feel is best for your profession, love, family, happiness and continue to #StriveForGreatness🚀 #Salute — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

