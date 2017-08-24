LeBron Sounds Off On Fans’ Reactions To Kyrie Trade Via Twitter

Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, NBA

On Thursday, LeBron James tweeted a response to the negative reactions of Cavs fans regarding Kyrie Irving being traded to the Boston Celtics for three players, including All-Star Isiah Thomas, and a first-round draft pick.

 

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
September 14, 2017
August 27: Pet-A-Palooza

Listen Live

Listen